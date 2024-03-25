ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He first gained popularity after winning Project Fame in 2012.

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola is fondly known for his role as 'Mide' in Skinny Girl In Transit.[Instagram/ayo_olla]
Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola is fondly known for his role as 'Mide' in Skinny Girl In Transit.[Instagram/ayo_olla]

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ayolola opened up about how he became the actor that his fans have come to know, noting that he had always known he could act.

He said, "I always knew I could act. I had this mentality that as a stage performer, I was acting as well. I always knew that no matter what happened before going on stage, I would go there and I would deliver. The fact that I was doing that gave me the courage to try acting. But the decision didn't come until I was so broke and so hungry."

After winning the popular singing competition Project Fame in 2012, he focused on making it big as a singer and placed his focus on it. However, he did not fully leverage his opportunities and soon found himself hungry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not hungry for success o, I was literally physically hungry for days and I couldn't afford things," he said. "I was borrowing from here to pay for this and borrowing from there to pay for that. It was a mess. I had my car that I had won and the leverage and whatever but liquid cash I didn't have. I wasn't smart enough at the time to convert the things I had at the time into sustainability financially. So I was bored, broke and hungry," he told Chude.

Ayolola further recounted his first audition for a movie role at Ikeja, and how he got the job.

"Then I remembered that wait this music is not the only thing I can try my hands on. I can try acting. And as I was thinking about it there was an audition that came on at Galaxy TV so I went," he said.

The actor continued, "I saw a million people and I sat in the midst of them for like an hour or two then they came from the front and told everyone to leave. So I'm like 'Maybe it's not right for me to do this' so I stood up and then they called me."

ADVERTISEMENT

At the audition, after he read for the role, he said he was offered it on the spot.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres - MI Abaga

Hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres - MI Abaga

'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations — see the full list

'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations — see the full list

Remembering Amaechi Muonagor – 10 movies that defined a Nollywood legend

Remembering Amaechi Muonagor – 10 movies that defined a Nollywood legend

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease

'Jenifa's Diary' is one of Nollywood's most impactful series — Bimbo Ademoye

'Jenifa's Diary' is one of Nollywood's most impactful series — Bimbo Ademoye

Cillian Murphy will return to play Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film

Cillian Murphy will return to play Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career