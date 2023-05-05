The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'

Inemesit Udodiong

The Nigerian actor will be on the upcoming season 4 of the popular show.

Ayoola Ayolola joins 'The Chosen' [Instagram/Ayo_olla]
The Skinny Girl in Transit actor will be part of an episode of the upcoming season 4 of the popular American religious series.

Ayolola shared the exciting news, along with a video of himself on set posing alongside Jonathan Roumie, who plays the role of Jesus.

In his words, “Grateful to have been part of this episode of @thechosentvseries. Season 4 is about to be all sorts of amazing!"

Created, directed, and co-written by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen follows the life of Jesus Christ and the different individuals who encountered and followed him.

Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century, the series explores Biblical stories like the turning of water to wine and Jesus healing someone at the pool.

Following three acclaimed seasons, the series is set to return for the fourth season which began filming in March 2023.

Reportedly, this season is being shot in Goshen, Utah, and Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas. Season four is expected to have eight episodes.

The Chosen season 4 is slated to release sometime in 2024.

Inemesit Udodiong

