ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Clearly, what's meant to be is meant to be.

Simi discloses that she did not see her husband's Facebook DM's until long after they met [Instagram/SymplySimi]
Simi discloses that she did not see her husband's Facebook DM's until long after they met [Instagram/SymplySimi]

Recommended articles

In a recent radio interview on Beat 99.9FM, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, who goes by 'Simi', disclosed that her husband's initial attempts at getting to know her were unsuccessful.

It turns out he had tried to get her attention by camping in her Facebook messages, which she did not see until several years later.

During this time, she had already released her gospel album and was making waves within the industry. Unknown to many, she started her musical career as a gospel singer, not as the secular artist she is now.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a twist of fate, Simi and Adekunle met during a performance that she had around that time and hit it off.

Chuckling as she narrated their humble beginnings, she revealed what he told her when they first met. According to the singer, her now-husband told her, "I'm such a fan."

She added that even after they both got their big breaks, they decided to keep their relationship low-key at the time to 'avoid the scrutiny of society'.

The famous Nigerian singer and songwriter revealed that she and Adekunle dated for five years before getting married.

Even when they tied the knot in 2019 it was very incognito, further backing up the fact that the couple loves their privacy. The wedding was said to have taken place at Ilashe private beach, Lagos state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple welcomed their daughter Adejare into the world soon after, in 2020. Despite their hilarious origin story, these two have quickly become relationship goals with their cute pictures and playful interactions on social media.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niyi Akinmolayan schools critics on what it takes to be a successful Nollywood filmmaker

Niyi Akinmolayan schools critics on what it takes to be a successful Nollywood filmmaker

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Tiwa Savage: Ten Years A Queen

Tiwa Savage: Ten Years A Queen

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT - Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT - Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Dan Drizzy shares new genre-bending EP 'Polygamous Entity'

Dan Drizzy shares new genre-bending EP 'Polygamous Entity'

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita Brown claims to be pregnant with Davido's baby [Dabigal]

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Nigerian celebrity power couple Adesua Etomi and Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Davido's alleged French baby mama Ivanna Bey. [Instagram/Ivannabeyy]

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

Nigerian superstar, Joeboy

Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend