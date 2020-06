Nigerian Singer, Simi has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Simi announced the birth of the baby on her Instagram pager on Sunday evening with the picture of her husband, Adekunle Gold carrying the baby.

She wrote: "It’s like free-falling — this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.

Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020."