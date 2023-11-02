ADVERTISEMENT
I never called your child a dog - AY Makun responds to Seun Kuti's claims

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Seun Kuti called the comedian out on social media, claiming that he likened his child to a dog in his skit.

AY also told Kuti to stop taking comedians jokes so seriously [Instagram/@aycomedian]
In the video uploaded to social media, Makun noted that he never called his child any name and would never refer to anyone's child as a dog, being that he waited for 13 years before having his first child.

“I made a decision to respond to this because he mentioned that I addressed his baby as a dog. For me, I love kids. I am one human being who looked for kids for like 13 years. I do not think I would find myself in a position to mock another living being as a child and refer to that child as a dog There is no way I would refer to your son or daughter as a dog,” he said.

Makun slammed Kuti's sense of humour and charged him to refrain from taking comedian's jokes so literally and lighten up. He then noted that Kuti himself constantly shades other people, just like his father Fela did.

AY continued, “For some reason, I know that you have travelled far and wide. Your sense of humour should be more open to jokes if we say it is a joke and then you can take it as a joke. You throw shades, Seun. Nobody comes for you. Your dad used to do ‘yabbings’ night. Yabbing everybody in politics. He used to do all of that and people go there to laugh because they know that he is a social commentator. He is doing his job. We are doing the same thing. So, I do not see why you take offence on my own. Your father taught us this job.”

This is all due to a skit made earlier this year by the comic, which he clarified was a satire of the trending topics at the time: the fuel subsidy removal, Hilda Baci and Kuti slapping a uniformed police man for hitting his car when his child was in the back seat.

In the said skit, AY mashed up the scenarios and had a small dog in the back seat of his car, which Kuti perceived as a representation of his child and therefore did not take lightly.

