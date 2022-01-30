RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The comedian's wife took to her Instagram page to share her ordeal.

AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]
AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Comedian, AY Makun's wife, Mabel, has recounted how she suffered three miscarriages, an*l ble*ding, and other medical conditions before the birth of her second child.

Recommended articles

The couple's second child arrived 13 years after the first.

In a lenthy Instagram post on Sunday, January 30, 2022, the new mom shared the pains and trauma she had to endure during her waiting years.

Mabel said she hopes her story would serve as an encouragement to anyone who might also be going through similar experience out there.

This will definitely trigger my emotions, the plan was to close/open my eyes and make it all disappear but then again I thought to myself, Mabel you have to encourage someone out there. Three miscarriages with no medical explanations as to the reasons why. It was the same pattern as before, every single thing that happened with the others, happened again, only this time more but I was determined to hold on tight to God and not fail,” she wrote.

“Anal bleeding, threatened miscarriage, difficulty in breathing, I wasn’t psychologically and mentally stable and that, was the hardest part for me, my emotions were all over the place, taking a deep breath in and out to stop myself every time I felt the urge to just break down and cry, struggling within not to blame myself for not protecting and fighting for the survival of the babies I lost, placenta separation, weak uterus,” she continued.

“Truthfully, I was exhausted, how I got here today is not something that I can explain but I just know that God was and is still with me and Ayomide, for this we are eternally grateful.

"You are God all by yourself and you will never share your glory with anyone. From the depth of my heart, I want to thank you all for the messages, prayers and yes the love is overwhelming. God bless you all for me,” she concluded.

AY and Mabel have been married since 2008.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

LASU urges Bella Shmurda to come and complete his degree programme

LASU urges Bella Shmurda to come and complete his degree programme

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

On ‘About Guilt,’ Nneka connects hurt, guilt, healing and love [Pulse EP Review]

On ‘About Guilt,’ Nneka connects hurt, guilt, healing and love [Pulse EP Review]

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Trending

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [SammieOkposo]

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Social media 'shakes' as Archipalgo reveals the job he does in America (WATCH)

Archipalago