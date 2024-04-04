I feel truly blessed for my loving family – JJC Skillz celebrates turning 46

In a carousel post, he prayed for himself and expressed gratitude for a new year, friends, family and his support system. He also expressed gratitude for his passion-driven career.

His caption read, "Happy birthday to me! 🎉 I want to take a moment to thank God for sustenance, good health and the incredible journey so far. I’m grateful for the gift of turning my passion into my profession. I feel truly blessed for my loving family and supportive friends. May God continue to bring joy and comfort to you all, as I embark on another year of adventures. I’m seeking justice 🥰. I pray we attain more blessings, success, and cherished moments Insha Allah. #Seekingjustice"

Fans and other celebrities flooded his comment section with birthday wishes and prayers. Singer Skales commented, "Happy birthday baba." A follower prayed for him saying, "May Allah bestow his mercy upon you. And turn all your lessons to everlasting blessings 🤲🏾 Aameen Ya Rubi. Everyday is your day Big Baller. Continue to shine brighter than they can ever imagine. You’re too blessed. Ma Kana 😏 Na you they all look up to. Us that know, know."

