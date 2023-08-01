ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She basically says, 'No bad blood here'.

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]
Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

Recommended articles

Speaking in a podcast with popular comedian Teju Babyface, the actress clarified that, contrary to popular belief, she is friends with her fellow ex-wife, Doris Simeon.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus were married for 9 years [Instagram/DaBishop]
Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus were married for 9 years [Instagram/DaBishop] Pulse Nigeria

According to her account, both of them bonded over their common factor, Doris's son David whom she had with their ex-husband Daniel Ademinokan.

ADVERTISEMENT

After divorcing Doris, he married Stella and took Doris' only child with them to the US, where they resided. After a long battle, she regained custody of her son in 2019.

Both women sought the best for the little boy and found their common interests on that ground.

Talking about Doris, the former Nollywood actress said, "She is an intelligent, beautiful woman, she's very talented. The impressions out there are crazy, the person I got to know even over the phone was totally different from the impression that was created in the first place. So we would talk about the by, never about the man."

Stella Damasus and second husband, Emeka Nzeribe [Qed]
Stella Damasus and second husband, Emeka Nzeribe [Qed] Pulse Nigeria

Going further, she told Teju that she found out that her marriage to Ademinokan had crashed via youtube when he had traveled. After reaching out to him, he disclosed that he was not coming back. This eventually also led to a separation in 2020 and subsequent divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was her third failed marriage; the first being to Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999. The couple had two daughters before Jaiye died in 2004. She then remarried in 2007, this time to Emeka Nzeribe. The marriage lasted for seven months before a mutual divorce agreement. In 2011, she became associated with Daniel Ademinokan.

Stella Damasus and late husband, Jaiye Aboderin on their wedding day [KemiFilani]
Stella Damasus and late husband, Jaiye Aboderin on their wedding day [KemiFilani] Pulse Nigeria

This is the first time the actress has ever spoken on the topic of her split from the Nollywood film director.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

3 housemates are saved from this week's eviction on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 housemates are saved from this week's eviction on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DStv makes strong case for reconnection with the best of content!

DStv makes strong case for reconnection with the best of content!

DSTV packages and prices

DSTV packages and prices

Uriel calls out Whitemoney over kitchen rights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Uriel calls out Whitemoney over kitchen rights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock celebrates their 2nd child's birthday

Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock celebrates their 2nd child's birthday

Wizkid makes African history with BRIT Billion award

Wizkid makes African history with BRIT Billion award

Labelle Vitien: Bringing passion and depth to late-night radio on VYBZ & SOUL at Vybz 94.5 FM

Labelle Vitien: Bringing passion and depth to late-night radio on "VYBZ & SOUL" at Vybz 94.5 FM

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu

Reality TV star Mercy Eke apparently looked forward to being dethroned as the only female winner of the show.[Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

BBNaija's Mercy saw being the only female winner as a burden