The funeral service for Hollywood veteran, John Witherspoon has been held and several celebrities turned up to celebrate one of its biggest stars.

The event which took place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Los Angeles saw the likes of David Letterman, Ice Cube, Chris Talker, Cedric The Entertainer, George Wallace, Angela Gibbs and Bill Bellamy in attendance.

According to TMZ, David Letterman was among those who eulogised the comedian and actor. He went to share how he had a personal relationship with John from back in the days during their pursuit to break into the comedy business.

Ice Cube on his own expressed how deeply he loved and enjoyed being around John Witherspoon for a long time. Regina King who was absent during sent in a video message which was played during the service.

John Witherspoon passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the age of 77. He was survived by a wife and two sons.

‘Friday’ star John Witherspoon dies at 77

Born in Detroit in 1942, John Witherspoon started off his comedy career in the 1970s and began acting within that same period. [Amazon]

His death was announced by his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. According to them, the actor died in his hometown, Sherman Oaks.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," the statement read.

Born in Detroit in 1942, John Witherspoon started his comedy career in the 1970s and began acting within that same period. He went on to star in several movies including Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, I’m Gonna Get You Sucka, Bird, and The Meteor Man.

John Witherspoon became famous and a household name after he starred in the movie 'Friday' alongside Ice Cube and Chris Talker. He went on to star in the sequel years after, 'Next Friday.'

He was popularly known for being the father (Pops) to the Wayan brothers in their sitcom, 'The Wayans Brothers.' He also starred in a couple of comedy series such as The Tracy Morgan Show, The First Family, and Black Jesus.