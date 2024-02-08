ADVERTISEMENT
Here're the spiciest celebrity reactions to Nigeria's AFCON win

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Your favourite celebs had something to say about the victory of the Super Eagles.

Teni, Davido, Timi Dakolo and our stars are in a joyous mood [Dr. Dolor]
Teni, Davido, Timi Dakolo and our stars are in a joyous mood [Dr. Dolor]

Since the gripping match ended, Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to express their elation and support for the victorious national team.

See how some of our celebrities reacted to the Super Eagles' win below:

AG Baby watched the live match from the comfort of his home surrounded by many friends including rapper, Falz. The video posted to his Instagram page captured the very moment when the Super Eagles scored their winning penalty against Bafana Bafana, and the loud cheers that followed. Adekunle Gold and his group erupted into shouts of joy and began to dance to his song Party No Dey Stop. In utter excitement, he captioned the post "God is Nigerian."

In the spirit of jubilation, Burna Boy took to his X account to congratulate the Super Eagles on their victory. He reposted the official winning flier on his page, captioning it, "Congratulations @Supereagles, can't wait to watch the final match on Sunday."

Burna Boy's post [X/Burnaboy]
Burna Boy's post [X/Burnaboy] Pulse Nigeria
Davido tapped into the joy of Nigerians after the Super Eagles victory. He celebrated by reposting his uncle, the governor, Ademola Adeleke's video, which showed him dancing and cheering joyously after the win.

Davido retweets his Uncle's tweet [X/Davido]
Davido retweets his Uncle's tweet [X/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

Football star, Kanu Nwankwo, who was present at the match, was also in high spirit after Nigeria's victory. In a trending video, an excited Nwankwo was seen greeting and congratulating the Super Eagles on their win, lifting the players and patting them on the back. The locker room was filled with loud cheers and jubilation, and he said "Well done! Na cup direct o!"

Nwankwo's post caption conveyed his pride and excitement, "KAN U BELIEVE IT YES I DO What dreams are made of. What a win in the semi-finals. Congratulations Nigeria #afcon2023 finals here we come."

Singer, Teni had a comical reaction to the Super Eagles' victory, singing makeshift praises and thanksgiving for the win. "Lord I thank God for Nigeria today. Thank you for not putting us to shame. Our enemies have been put to shame hallelujah... Amapiano, amapiaono."

This comes after she had charged the Super Eagles to win their match against South Africa, following Nigeria's loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

On Monday, February 5, she said, "Wahala wa o, there's a problem... See, South Africa, you are in for it. Osimhen over to you, Lookman, over to you. South Africa, you will dance amapiano on field. The sky is crying, Grammy whyyy?"

Singer, Simi is known for being vocal and an active X user and this did not change during the Super Eagles Vs Bafana Bafana match. Simi posted consistently during the duration of the match, expressing her anxiety over the game. One of her posts read: "The dopamine is still soaking my organs like this." However, after the game, Simi's anxiety quickly turned to joy as she posted: "Stanley Nwabali for f**king president!!!!!"

Simi reacts to the Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana match on X [X/symply simi]
Simi reacts to the Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana match on X [X/symply simi] Pulse Nigeria
Timi Dakolo, like many Nigerians, couldn't contain his excitement after the Super Eagles victory. Taking to his Instagram account, the singer posted a video showing the game-winning penalty, thanking the Super Eagles for their win.

His caption read, "Dear @ng_supereagles. Thank You. The people that were waiting to drag Us, we love you too..#afcon."

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna could not contain her excitement after the game ended. The Big Brother Naija star who watched the match surrounded by loved ones screamed and jumped for Joy, repeatedly shouting "Goal". She then posted "We What?!! We won!!" to her story.

Phyna's celebratory post [Instagram/Phyna]
Phyna's celebratory post [Instagram/Phyna] Pulse Nigeria

Big Naija star Tacha was on cloud 9 after Nigeria's win, in her post on X, she expressed her excitement by saying "We have won the Cup". In a separate video, she jumped for joy over the win.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

