Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

Teni took to her Instagram account on Monday February 5, 2024, warning South Africa's football team about the challenge they will face at the AFCON match against Nigeria on Wednesday. Using humour, Teni stressed that Nigeria's team will make South Africa "dance amapiaono on field."

She playfully blamed the Grammy Awards for potentially affecting the celebratory mood in Nigeria, questioning if they are trying to "kill our groove," emphasising that there is now an issue.

Teni said: "Wahala wa o, there's a problem. Grammy wa o, we've had parties upon parties and we still have a party for tonight, we have many many parties. I personally have like 5 for tonight. Grammy, are You trying to kill our groove? See, South Africa, you are in for it. Osimhen over to you, Lookman, over to you. South Africa you will dance amapiaono on field. The sky is crying , Grammy whyyy?"

Teni's post comes after singer Davido lost in all three categories in which he was nominated, including the African Music Performance of the Year category which was won by Tyla. Other nominated Nigerian singers like Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide and Ayra Starr also lost in their categories at the award show.