The comedian and media personality took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 28, 2019, where she took the trollers to the cleaners. According to her, its nobody's business to determine the age anyone should get married. She went to advise the trollers to mind their business and probably go into charitable works as part of means of doing something meaningful with their time.

"Hypocracy of the highest order, ladies are used to killing and condemning each other. Do you know what she has gone through? Do you know what pushed her and her family to go into such a marriage? There are people who get married at an older age and their husbands are using them as a punching bag.

"Why are we quick to judge women? The woman did this, the woman did that, What about the men? Please let us leave issues that are sorted and focus on matters that truly need attention. Nigeria is so big. Plenty problems to be solved o...Everybody na sinner! Better matter no go trend o. #actor #react," she captioned the video.

Helen Paul isn't the only celebrity who has come to Regina Daniels' rescue since the news broke of her alleged marriage to politician and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoke.

The Nollywood star in her reaction to Regina Daniel's marriage, first of corrected the impression that she knew her personally. She went on to advise people to stay away from Regina Daniel's relationship with the politician, citing that as far as her mother approves of the union, it is nobody's business.

"Ok everyone, please stop sending me DMs and tags about this young woman. I don’t know her nor have I met her. No one has made you nor I a judge over her or her decisions even though my name is Georgina and not Regina. The last time I checked, I did not go to a law school neither was I appointed a judge. It’s her life, her business, and her prerogative. When those before her are busy flaunting private jet and fake plastic ass, most of you did not cry wolf.

"She has made her choice with the endorsement of her mother behind her to be a teen bride or adult bride, so let her be. Most of her senior colleagues are busy sleeping with old politicians, pastors, fly to Dubai to sleep with old wrinkled Arabic men and married men and you all go hail them as slay queens. You endorse bad behavior as hard work. Islam permits more wives and she has made her choice. While I don’t and will never endorse teen marriage as a parent and mother, I wish her best of luck in all her endeavors," she said.

Georgina Onuoha went to make references to her acting days when female celebrities were promiscuous for dating fraudsters and didn't benefit anything from those relationships. She finally sent a warning to people sending her DMs about Regina Daniel's marriage.