The Nollywood star in her reaction to Regina Daniel's marriage, first of corrected the impression that she knew her personally. She went on to advise people to stay away from Regina Daniel's relationship with the politician, citing that as far as her mother approves of the union, it is nobody's business.

"Ok everyone, please stop sending me DMs and tags about this young woman. I don’t know her nor have I met her. No one has made you nor I a judge over her or her decisions even though my name is Georgina and not Regina. The last time I checked, I did not go to a law school neither was I appointed a judge. It’s her life, her business, and her prerogative. When those before her are busy flaunting private jet and fake plastic ass, most of you did not cry wolf.

"She has made her choice with the endorsement of her mother behind her to be a teen bride or adult bride, so let her be. Most of her senior colleagues are busy sleeping with old politicians, pastors, fly to Dubai to sleep with old wrinkled Arabic men and married men and you all go hail them as slay queens. You endorse bad behavior as hard work. Islam permits more wives and she has made her choice. While I don’t and will never endorse teen marriage as a parent and mother, I wish her best of luck in all her endeavors," she said.

Georgina Onuoha went to make references to her acting days when female celebrities when promiscuous for dating fraudsters and didn't benefit anything from those relationships. She finally sent a warning to people sending her DMs about Regina Daniel's marriage.

"In my days, some followed Yahoo and 419 boys for extra stretch limousines, where are they today? Some teen brides have go on to make something out of themselves by pursuing academics. What is morally corrupt is the Nigerian society that celebrates immorality and go agog with it with impunity. So please, don’t DM me or tag me on such nonsense. Her life and choice. I don’t pay her bills and will encourage her to equally pursue education regardless.

"So please people address the problems facing our nation and let Regina deal with her private life. If you dm me again I will block you. I am not her mother nor judge. Let her Be. Let's encourage education, empowerment of our youths. Books not boobs, Pens and not penis for young girls and boys. So before you tear her down, go tear down all the slay queens you hail and criminal politicians you revere and shameless pastors you worship. Regina is not your problem. Your corrupt politicians are you problems," she concluded.

Regina Daniels, her extravagant lifestyle and alleged husband

If you are an ardent follower of the Nollywood industry, then Regina Daniels would definitely ring a bell. She started off her career as the child star that everyone loved and practically grew on our TV screens.

However, she started making headlines for reasons far from her acting career when she started revealing her opulent lifestyle on social media. From acquiring exotics cars in a stretch of three months to actually buying a house for her mom, we knew this was just the beginning of a juicy story.

Rumours started making the air that she was allegedly married to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko. However, we guess these guys have put to rest the rumours of their relationship as they have been spotted on several occasions as a couple.