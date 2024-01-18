ADVERTISEMENT
He acts like tyrants - Seun Kuti compares Prophet TB Joshua to Adolf Hitler

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He argued that prominent figures get away with doing wrong by helping a few.

Seun Kuti slams those supporting TB Joshua solely because of some oh his good deeds [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
Known for his candid opinions, Kuti compared the actions of figures like T.B. Joshua to that of tyrants and emphasised the need for "wisdom."

In a recent interview with Phyna from Big Brother Naija, he pointed out a common tactic he felt were employed by powerful individuals, corporations, and influential figures in Nigeria. He likened their behaviour to that of tyrants throughout history, including Adolf Hitler, suggesting that the strategy involves helping a fraction of the population while negatively affecting a larger number.

"Even this T.B. Joshua acts like all tyrants, even Hitler because this is how they behave. If you're going to punish 100,000 people and if you're going to abuse 100,000 people, make sure you help 10,000 people," Kuti expressed.

He highlighted the nature of such actions, where a minority of people, often beneficiaries of the figure's generosity, continue to support them despite the negative impact on a larger segment of society. Kuti went on to compare this pattern of behaviour exhibited by Nigerian corporations, wealthy individuals, and big pastors who face controversies.

"That way no matter the screams of the 100,000 people and how much you ruin their lives, there will always be 10,000 people shouting that you're a good person like mad men and women," he continued.

The outspoken artist emphasised that supporting someone solely based on personal benefits or favours received, neglects others and the potential harm inflicted on others.

This is not the first time Kuti has addressed the issue, as he previously criticised those supporting T.B. Joshua in January 2024. In a social media post, he urged people not to be swayed by personal favours or philanthropy, stressing that one's positive experiences do not represent the entire reality.

His post read, "Eyin Elebi. Once person don share money and rice for una, he is a good person automatically, I don’t care if he took your family to space, and he was good to u, u aren’t everybody! Na so because politician help one person he go wan prove to the world say the man na ‘good person!’ News flash - YOU ARE NOT EVERYBODY!!!"

The late prophet and his church became the subject of controversy and backlash after the release of a three-part documentary produced by the BBC, highlighted the negative experiences of ex-Synagogue Church of all Nations members. The victims called the church “a cult" and also accused TB Joshua of rape, forced abortions, child abuse and overall abuse. These claims have sparked controversy and discourse with some siding with the church and others choosing to believe the victims. However the church denied all allegations.

