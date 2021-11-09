'Stop sending me your penis photos' - actress Halima Abubakar warns perverts

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has warned all the perverts in her DMs to stop sending her photos of their penises.
The movie star issues a warning to the perverts sending her nude photos.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
"Stop sending your penis pics or videos via the number on my bio. 10 people via that before me. Don't say I did not warn you pervert. Dirty boys," she wrote.
Abubakar can be described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria.
The movie star has never shied away from controversial to trending topics.
Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.
The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.
Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.
