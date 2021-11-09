RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Stop sending me your penis photos' - actress Halima Abubakar warns perverts

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star issues a warning to the perverts sending her nude photos.

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]
Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has warned all the perverts in her DMs to stop sending her photos of their penises.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

"Stop sending your penis pics or videos via the number on my bio. 10 people via that before me. Don't say I did not warn you pervert. Dirty boys," she wrote.

The movie star issues a warning to the perverts sending her nude photos.
The movie star issues a warning to the perverts sending her nude photos. Pulse Nigeria

Abubakar can be described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria.

The movie star has never shied away from controversial to trending topics.

Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.

The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.

Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

She welcomed her first child in 2020.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover

BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover

Woman kills 5 of her 6 innocent children after seeing a photo of husband & side-chick

Woman kills 5 of her 6 innocent children after seeing a photo of husband & side-chick

Trending

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad [Instagram/IamMohbad]

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar sends touching message to ill Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong behaves like he only knows where to buy Tramadol - Afia Schwarzenegger

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

Cubana Chief Priest and Obi Cubana [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest]