'Stop sending me your penis photos' - actress Halima Abubakar warns perverts

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

"Stop sending your penis pics or videos via the number on my bio. 10 people via that before me. Don't say I did not warn you pervert. Dirty boys," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Abubakar can be described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria.

The movie star has never shied away from controversial to trending topics.

Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.

The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.