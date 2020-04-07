Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has welcomed a bouncing baby boy.
Halima Abubakar had revealed in 2019, that she was expecting a baby.
The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 6, 2020, where she announced the arrival of her baby boy.
"A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20," she wrote.
It would be recalled that Abukakar announced in 2019 that she would soon be a mother.
She had shared a post via her Instagram page in November where she gave fans the hint about her pregnancy.
Abubakar who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.
Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.