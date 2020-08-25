Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is advising women to end any relationship with men who keep moving to other women as they might actually want to be with men.

The movie star dropped the controversial advice via her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

"Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another👉🏼Some times what they really want is another man🙅🏻‍♀️Don't Hurt your self. Dust your self and move on. The world is deep💯okay so all the girls are bad? Nah, bro. IT IS YOU❤️BE YOUR SELF MAN," she wrote.

Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.

The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.

Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

She welcomed her first child in 2020.