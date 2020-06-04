Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar is threatening to call out popular people and billionaires who are rapists.

Conversations in the Nigerian social mediasphere in recent days have been about rape and the actress joined with a threat.

The actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 4, 2020, advised people to stop telling those who have been raped to share their stories.

According to her, everyone deserves to share their rape story when they are ready because of the trauma involved in such incidents.

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

"Stop telling people when to tell their experience. we call it trauma‼️ dont tell anyone, the time frame to complain about rape. if we are going to report rape or harassment. half of the men are guilty,," she wrote.

"Dont shame people and you quilty. but hide and intimidate and even block their income. dont let me call, some of your favs and billionaires. every one is just inconsiderate.

"From the common man to the high and mighty shut up. Rape is rape, dont make me call you out....... anyone who does not support this message 😏is a rapist too."

The recent conversations about rape on social media was prompted by the brutal killing of a Uwa Omozuwa, a university student who was was raped while reading in a church.