"I remember when I said many men do this and most of were busy insulting yourselves. Telling me BS. Look tell us it's not a big deal, stop hiding shit. We can sense it, stop lying to women," she wrote.

This is not the first time the actress will be talking about Nigerian men who are homosexual.

In an interview with Punch, She revealed that about 40 percent of married Nigerian men are on the “Down-low” (bi-sexual).

“We have over 40 percent of down-low (bi-sexual married men) in Nigeria, whether you want to believe it or not. Sadly, their families don’t even know," she said.

"Instead of them putting their families through hurt, infect them with various diseases and end up killing their wives or themselves because they are scared to open up, I feel they should be truthful and realistic about their needs and put it first before anything."

Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.

The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.