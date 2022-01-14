RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded OBE by Queen Elizabeth II

The music star joins the list of several Nigerians who have been honoured with the prestigious award.

Prince William handed the OBE medal to Muyiwa at the event on the 12th of January 2022.
British Nigerian gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju, awarded OBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020

BBC One talent show judge, radio host and award-winning British gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

The vibrant performer is known to television audiences as a star of Songs of Praise’s Gospel Choir of the Year.

He has been hugely instrumental in popularising the gospel music genre on a global scale by mixing traditional gospel music with elements from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with soul, R&B and pop.

Given the honour for his music service, Muyiwa has brought his unique style to music fans around the world as he’s toured with legends such as Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

He has worked alongside superstars Bob Dylan and Lauryn Hill.

