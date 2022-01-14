Gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded OBE by Queen Elizabeth II

BBC One talent show judge, radio host and award-winning British gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

The vibrant performer is known to television audiences as a star of Songs of Praise’s Gospel Choir of the Year.

Pulse Nigeria

He has been hugely instrumental in popularising the gospel music genre on a global scale by mixing traditional gospel music with elements from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with soul, R&B and pop.

Given the honour for his music service, Muyiwa has brought his unique style to music fans around the world as he’s toured with legends such as Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

Pulse Nigeria

He has worked alongside superstars Bob Dylan and Lauryn Hill.