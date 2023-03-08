ADVERTISEMENT
'God don't let me see what will make me leave smoking' - Naira Marley prays, fans react

Babatunde Lawal

One of Nigeria's top street singers, Azeez Fashola, commonly known as Naira Marley, has prayed to God that he never be allowed to give up smoking.

Naira marley
Naira marley

The controversial singer has stirred up debate. She is renowned for voicing her mind and was recently banned from Twitter for supporting the APC.

Naira made a contentious comment on Twitter. He pleaded to his creator in his tweet not to ever see anything that would inspire him to stop smoking.

Internet users are pondering the motive behind his message after reading it. "God please don't let me see what will make me leave smoking. Amen "

