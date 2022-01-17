Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has questioned women who show off their cleavage, thighs, and other body parts on social media.
Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media
Okeke wonders if showing off butts and cleavages on social media makes these women 'more women than they already are.'
The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 17, 2022.
''Cleavages, thigh, butts (cheeks and cracks) camel toe, pubic, etc. Does showing up on all assets make you any more woman than you already are?" he asked.
"All in the name of 'I love the woman I'm becoming.' Small girl wen just finish secondary school sef to validate her 'womanhood' go nearly wan show 'tet.'"
''So let's agree that: the women love their men dressed up. And the men like their women...it is what it is."
Okeke is a known vocal celebrity when it comes to social topics.
Recall in 2021 when he blasted the DC's comic new Superman character.
The movie star criticised the studio for creating a bisexual character for the popular comic.
