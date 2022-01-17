RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Okeke wonders if showing off butts and cleavages on social media makes these women 'more women than they already are.'

Gideon Okeke [Instagram/gideonokeke.ng]
Gideon Okeke [Instagram/gideonokeke.ng]

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has questioned women who show off their cleavage, thighs, and other body parts on social media.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 17, 2022.

''Cleavages, thigh, butts (cheeks and cracks) camel toe, pubic, etc. Does showing up on all assets make you any more woman than you already are?" he asked.

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media
Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media Pulse Nigeria

"All in the name of 'I love the woman I'm becoming.' Small girl wen just finish secondary school sef to validate her 'womanhood' go nearly wan show 'tet.'"

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media
Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media Pulse Nigeria

''So let's agree that: the women love their men dressed up. And the men like their women...it is what it is."

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media
Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media Pulse Nigeria

Okeke is a known vocal celebrity when it comes to social topics.

Recall in 2021 when he blasted the DC's comic new Superman character.

The movie star criticised the studio for creating a bisexual character for the popular comic.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media

Toyin Abraham surprises her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Toyin Abraham surprises her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday

AceSide Music lead act, Youngsnipz trumps naysayers with release of debut EP, 'Omo Ologo'

AceSide Music lead act, Youngsnipz trumps naysayers with release of debut EP, 'Omo Ologo'

Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood

Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

Check out photos from D'banj's daughter's 1st birthday party

Check out photos from D'banj's daughter's 1st birthday party

J'Dess excels on her debut, 'Ada' [Pulse EP Review]

J'Dess excels on her debut, 'Ada' [Pulse EP Review]

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Sensei Lo features Guido on new single, 'Don't Let Go'

Sensei Lo features Guido on new single, 'Don't Let Go'

Trending

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

Instagram dancer Janemena [Instagram/Janemena]

Kaffy opens up about divorce from husband Joseph Ameh

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities who went back to school despite the fame

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo and disc jocket, Cuppy [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo] [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

Nigerian music stars Eedris Abdulkareem and Charly Boy [Instagram/AbdulkareemEedris] [Instagram/CharlyBoy]