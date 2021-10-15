The actor, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, criticised the studio's actions labelling it 'flawed'.

He wrote: "In a world of Tolerance and acceptance, the homophobe who is not aggressive with his dislike of the fact (devoid of Hate), should also be tolerated...”

“If you make a comic book, shoving and making decisions of the sexual kind for minors, then there should be no age restrictions/limits to things. The age of consent becomes Flawed!”

Meanwhile, DC Comics has reportedly claimed that despite the intense criticism they have recorded since the announcement, they have also received positive comments.

The studio announced earlier this week that the latest Superman character for its forthcoming comic book would identify as transgender. The story would follow Jon Kent as he succeeds his father, Clark Kent.