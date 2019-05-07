The joy of every mother is having a safe delivery of a child but for Georgina Onuoha, despite been lucky to welcome a baby hassle-free, she went through postpartum depression and isolation.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, May 6, 2019, while reminiscing on the time she gave birth to her daughter who is now 12 years old. According to her, at that time she had just moved to another country and was lonely with a partner who had a very demanding job.

"Memory lane. 12 years ago with Chigozie at arm and 7 months heavily pregnant with Chimezie. I was tired, homesick and depressed. Barely 8 months in a new country, no friends, no family, I was a loner with a partner who was always extremely busy with work as a medical doctor. Life was rough and of course, like most new mom I suffered postpartum depression and isolation. Thank God my mom had to leave everything to come to stay with me till my baby was born and she left two weeks after that.

"Having two infants at arms is not for the faint of heart. Baby blues was my partner and tears overwhelmed me daily. If you want to learn more about how to deal with issues like this, I urge to read @motherdom_mag. It is very educative and informative. It will help you put things into perspective 🙏🏻. Have a fabulous week my lovely Ginafam ❤️ LG💋❤️," she wrote.

About a year ago, Georgina Onuoha revealed how she went through some really hard times in the hands of her in-laws after her marriage to her ex-husband, DR C Igwegbe hit the rocks.

Georgina Onuoha shares her horrible experience in the hand of former in-laws

The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, as she celebrates the 11 year birthday of her daughter. According to the veteran actress, she was constantly dragged to the police station by her in-laws and even assassins weren't left out as they were sent to her house.

"1 and 11.. how time flies...Lord, I am humbled. Thank you for your many blessings upon her life. Lord, you favored me and blessed me with the most gracious daughter in the household of the igwegbes. Despite the many battles from the enemies of Igwegbe’s household, you showed me mercy and gave me strength. I became a mom in the midst of a raging storm “.

"I was threatened constantly that “you will never marry my brother, you will never be a mom, you will be barren, I will kill you, I will rather die than have you bear my brother kids or step your foot in my father’s house, you and your children will be bastards”. For no just cause... Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home," she wrote.

We can all recall that back in 2017, Georgina Onuoha hinted about the physical abuse she experienced while married. Georgina Onuoha was once married to DR C Igwegbe and they have two daughters together.