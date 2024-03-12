ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Funsho Adeolu believes actors should not become politicians

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The veteran also states that he sees himself as an 'actor', not particularly as a 'celebrity.'

Nollywood actor Funsho Adeolu says that an actor can never be a politician if he loves the trade [Youtube/ Teju Babyface]
Speaking in the latest episode of comedian, Teju Babyface's King of Talk Podcast, Adeolu stressed that acting and politics are incompatible.

"When people call me a celeb I say no. I'm an actor, not a celeb, I don't know what you mean by celebrity. To me, I'm an actor and all those other people who become politicians are not actors, an actor cannot be a politician," he began.

When probed further by Teju Babyface, the veteran plainly stated that he does not consider politicians to be actors, adding that an actor would choose to act until his dying breath.

Babyface asked, “I know one who is a politician in Lagos, are you saying he is not an actor?" The actor replied, "Yes. I don’t consider him as an actor."

Adeolu continued, "An actor would not want to be a politician. I don't consider politicians as actors. I was a stage actor so I know what I mean, whether they're suffering or not, whether things are rosy or not, they are there because the job must go on until you die. If someone dies, it doesn't matter until you die. If you have the kind of love I have for acting you cannot change."

Adeolu also stated that he does not believe in reinvention or a change in careers because, to him, a person who loves acting would never consider an alternative career path. He described acting as "his calling" and likened it to "preaching" because, to him, he preaches to those who watch him act.

