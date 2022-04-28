RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

The short film on domestic violence is directed by Tope Alake.

Underdog TV has released its short film ‘Ruth’ centred on promoting the woes of domestic violence.

The six-minute Kunle Omope written short film produced by Funsho Adebayo, Yetunde Ajibode, Kanso Ogbolu and directed by Tope Alake, stars veteran actors Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu as a troubled couple.

The film “explicates domestic violence and its effects” and is executive produced by Lanre Adisa and Bolaji Alausa.

Watch the short film:

Released on YouTube about a week ago, the short film is timely as it follows a season of domestic violence social media call-outs inspired by the passing of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The singer’s death sparked a nationwide outrage especially after family members opened up on how she suffered domestic violence for years.

