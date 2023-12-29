ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress has not time for unsolicited advise.

Funke Akindele had the perfect response [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Funke Akindele had the perfect response [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Recommended articles

On Thursday December 28, 2023, after Akindele responded to a clip of the actress, Sharon Ooja praying for her, the troll had some advise of his own. On X (formerly Twitter) the user seized the opportunity to remind Akindele to get married again, hinting at her age.

His tweet read, "This year try and remarry u are getting old." However Akindele clapped back at him saying, "Ok, wedding planner."

Funke Akindele's response [X/FunkeAkindele]
Funke Akindele's response [X/FunkeAkindele] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The actress has been married twice before, once to popular Oshodi-based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. But that union didn't last up to a year as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of the marriage. In an interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, she reflected on the experience, highlighting how she wanted to get married that time.

"You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the [first] marriage. It didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way. On social media, the noise was everywhere," she said.

Funke Akindele and first husband, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. [DailyPost]
Funke Akindele and first husband, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. [DailyPost] Pulse Nigeria

Her second marriage was to filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz in 2016. During their marriage, they welcomed a set of twin boys to the world, and mostly kept them away from the prying eyes of social media.

Funke Akindele and her then-husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Funke Akindele and her then-husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

All seemed well between the two up until 2022, when Bello's son criticised Akindele on social media, calling her a horrible person. Around this time, there were reports that the couple had separated and soon after Bello announced the end of his marriage to the actress.

Since the two split up, Akindele has continued to throw herself into her craft as an actress and filmmaker.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined feat 9ice & Vector

ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined feat 9ice & Vector

Zlatan shares how collaborating with Olamide changed his life

Zlatan shares how collaborating with Olamide changed his life

InkBlot feature 'A Weekend To Forget' starts streaming on Prime in January

InkBlot feature 'A Weekend To Forget' starts streaming on Prime in January

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Top 10 hottest Nigerian songs of 2023

Top 10 hottest Nigerian songs of 2023

British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

Davido vs Burna Boy and 4 other celebrity boxing matches we would pay to watch

Davido vs Burna Boy and 4 other celebrity boxing matches we would pay to watch

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis [DT]

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80

Johnny Drille and his wife have welcomed their little miracle [Instagram/Rimounne]

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Things have made a turn for the worse between Keke Palmer and her baby daddy Darius Jackson [Juan Ocampo/Getty Images]

Keke Palmers ex boyfriend alleges that she was abusive in their relationship

Ireti Doyle studied Mass communication, as well as Theatre Arts[Channels]

Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act