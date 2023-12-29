Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

On Thursday December 28, 2023, after Akindele responded to a clip of the actress, Sharon Ooja praying for her, the troll had some advise of his own. On X (formerly Twitter) the user seized the opportunity to remind Akindele to get married again, hinting at her age.

His tweet read, "This year try and remarry u are getting old." However Akindele clapped back at him saying, "Ok, wedding planner."

The actress has been married twice before, once to popular Oshodi-based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. But that union didn't last up to a year as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of the marriage. In an interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, she reflected on the experience, highlighting how she wanted to get married that time.

"You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the [first] marriage. It didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way. On social media, the noise was everywhere," she said.

Her second marriage was to filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz in 2016. During their marriage, they welcomed a set of twin boys to the world, and mostly kept them away from the prying eyes of social media.

All seemed well between the two up until 2022, when Bello's son criticised Akindele on social media, calling her a horrible person. Around this time, there were reports that the couple had separated and soon after Bello announced the end of his marriage to the actress.