Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has revealed how she got married the first time out of pressure.
'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage
Akindele's first marriage lasted for only 413 days.
The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo in his show #WithChude.
"You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere," she said.
"I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die! You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.”
In 2012, Akindele got married to popular Oshodi based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.
The marriage only lasted for 413 days as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of that union.
However, Akindele didn't give up as she found love again and this time around in the arms of music star, JJC Skillz.
The interesting thing about this union is that Skillz was previously married with kids.
The two got married in 2016 and are blessed with a set of twins.
