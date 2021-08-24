RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Akindele's first marriage lasted for only 413 days.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has revealed how she got married the first time out of pressure.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo in his show #WithChude.

"You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere," she said.

www.instagram.com

"I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die! You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.”

In 2012, Akindele got married to popular Oshodi based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

Funke Akindele and first husband, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. [DailyPost]
Funke Akindele and first husband, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. [DailyPost] Pulse Nigeria

The marriage only lasted for 413 days as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of that union.

However, Akindele didn't give up as she found love again and this time around in the arms of music star, JJC Skillz.

Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele] Pulse Nigeria

The interesting thing about this union is that Skillz was previously married with kids.

The two got married in 2016 and are blessed with a set of twins.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage

BBNaija 2021: Maria, Pere, JMK, Sammie, Queen & Cross nominated for eviction

BBNaija 2021: Pere, Maria, JMK issued first warning strike

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose wins 5th Head of House games

Davido, Jim Iyke, Rudeboy, Phyno, others storm Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” listening party in Lagos

BBNaija 2021: Tega says she expects a car & house from fans

‘Some men suck boobs as if they are chewing sugarcane’ - Empress Gifty claims (VIDEO)

EFCC accuses BBNaija's Dorathy of lying, says she was not present during raid

Wolverine is now an obsessed lover In Reminiscence