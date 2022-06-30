Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

"Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us," he wrote.

"I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke's insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship."

The veteran rapper said he decided to announce their separation to let the public know they are already pursuing their individual lives.

"I'm making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other," he concluded.

Trouble in the Bello's home first got to the public after the movie star's stepson, Benito, dragged her on social media.

Benito revealed that all was not well in one of Nollywood's most admired marriages.

He alleged that his stepmom, Funke, was a horrible person.

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

Weeks later, Benito disclosed he was allegedly assaulted by his father.

According to him, they fell out after he was expelled for bringing alcohol to the school.

Benito gave a detailed account of how the music star repeatedly hit him inside the car as they drove home.

He alleged that he sustained bruises on his face, neck and ribs.

It didn't end there as he dropped a bombshell about his father and step mum cheating on each other.