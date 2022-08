"You are such liars. Of what benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this? I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient. Expressing I do not like the ‘term’ But if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country better for all of us," he tweeted.

Since the presidential campaign season began, many celebrities have openly picked sides.

For some, they have pitched their tents with Obi who has become very popular among young electorates.

One celebrity who has been quite vocal about the upcoming elections is Okey Bakassi.

"Fixing Nigeria is more important to me now than any money any politician has to offer. If Nigeria becomes safe and economically stable, people like me will make money from safely using our talent across the country...like we used to. #letsfixNigeria," he tweeted.

Okey Bakassi [Instagram/OkeyBakassi] Pulse Nigeria

Bakassi also disclosed that he won't be paying attention to trolls on social media who have been dragging him over his political stance.

The comedian has never hidden his dissatisfaction with the style and manner the current administration has managed the affairs of the nation.

In July, Bakassi said his love for the country was pure until Buhari happened.