Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah says she is not comfortable with wearing bras.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the rapper gave a breakdown of how uncomfortable it is wearing a bra as a woman.

"I don’t like bras. Generally, I just think Bras are so uncomfortable. For me. And I am not the only woman who feels this way. My breasts are a part of my body, not just singular entities separate from me," she wrote.

"So when I am locked in and strapped under the sore clasping of the hooks and cups of a bra, it is my entire body in subjection to that discomfort. Of course, there are women who need an extra support and could do with a support garment. This is no discredit to that fact."

"But if I had to choose every day, I would walk free, with my breasts dancing wildly and unassuming in front of me, my nipples announcing me in the room before I do. And oh Lord the Nips!"

"Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? 👇🏿 I can hardly understand it. Or maybe I do and I’ll just really love your candid opinions."

"Subconsciously however we women know that it is, and so we will go through the pain of been clasped in a bra- When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me."

"To help me help myself fucking breathe. Why am I writing this? Well, I’m a writer who writes about the things people don’t like to say. If I have written for you, Woman, signify in comments."

Elohor Eva Alordiah better known as Eva Alordiah or simply Eva, is a Nigerian rapper, entertainer, make-up artist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur.