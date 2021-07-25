RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Etinosa Idemudia is now a landlady, buys mansion in Lekki

Odion Okonofua

The movie star's new house is located in the an exclusive estate in Lekki.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has joined the league of homeowners in Lagos.

The movie star shared photos of her new house via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

"Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven't been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all," she captioned the photos.

Idemudia's house is a four-bedroom terrace mansion located in the highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos.

Congratulations to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Etinosa Idemudia is now a landlady, buys mansion in Lekki

