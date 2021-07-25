Etinosa Idemudia is now a landlady, buys mansion in Lekki

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has joined the league of homeowners in Lagos.
The movie star's new house is located in the an exclusive estate in Lekki.
The movie star shared photos of her new house via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
"Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven't been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all," she captioned the photos.
Idemudia's house is a four-bedroom terrace mansion located in the highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos.
