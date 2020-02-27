Etinosa Idemudia has come out to apologise to Apostle Johnson Suleman for calling him out on Instagram.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 27, 2020, where she penned down an apology note to the pastor. According to her, she made an expensive joke and it was taken out of context.

"I made an expensive joke which was taken out of context and blown out of proportion. The post was not in any way referring to the man of God Apostle Johnson Suleman and I deeply regret any discomfort or embarrassment this has caused. Man of God, dear big brother AJS, please have mercy on and pray for my soul," she wrote.

Still, in a sober mood, Etinosa went on to share some scriptures of the bible as she prayed for forgiveness from the pastor.

Etinosa's latest post is coming barely a few days after she dragged Apostle Johnson Suleman on Instagram over the comments he made about men and women who bleach their skin colour.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 24, 2020, where she threw shades at the pastor over his condemning comments on women and men who bleach their skins.

“There’s no relationship between BLEACHING and kingdom of God so my uncle Suleiman go and rest. Especially when Your side piece is one of us - BLEACHING GENG member😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Apostle Johnson Suleman had during a service in his church called out men and women who have become notorious for bleaching their skin [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]

''Can I give you a counsel as a boy and a girl, don’t bleach. Bleaching has no end, anything that moves from the original has no end. When you start bleaching you start smelling because you’re taking off the original layer," he said.

This is not the first time Apostle Johnson Suleman is being accused of infidelity. Recall a few years ago when it was reported that he was the chief financier of Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke’s flamboyant lifestyle.