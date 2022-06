"Dem say 15years imprisonment for landlord when rent house to yahoo boy but what about country when yahoo men dey rule?" he tweeted.

The agency recently announced its readiness to go after landlords who rent their houses to internet fraudsters.

The commission made this known while announcing its virtual townhall meeting, EFCC Connect to expand its reach and engagement with citizens.

As part of its efforts to provide answers and clarifications to issues, the agency announced on its Twitter page that it would hold a Twitter Space on Wednesday, June 28, 2022, at 6 pm to discuss the implications of renting properties to criminals.