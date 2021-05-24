RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Empire' actor Bryshere Gray pleads guilty to domestic violence, to spend 10 days in jail

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Gray was arrested in July 2020 after assaulting his wife.

Bryeshere Bray [Instagram/BryshereGrayFanPage]

American actor and 'Empire' star Bryshere Gray has pleaded guilty to the domestic violence case filed against him.

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, Gray pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and, as part of his plea agreement, the movie star is to serve 10 days in jail and 3 years in probation.

The movie star is expected to stay off illegal drugs during his probation and will need a written approval from police before associating with anyone who has a criminal record.

A mug shot of the Empire star following his arrest over domestic violence [DailyMail]
A mug shot of the Empire star following his arrest over domestic violence [DailyMail] Pulse Nigeria

The movie star was arrested on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a standoff with the police.

The incident began at about 10.15 pm when police were called to a Circle K gas station in Goodyear to help a woman.

According to the report, Gray's wife had flagged down a passerby at the gas station and requested for help.

Bryshere Gray's residence after he barricaded himself while trying to avoid arrest [DailyMail]
Bryshere Gray's residence after he barricaded himself while trying to avoid arrest [DailyMail] Pulse Nigeria

She then reported the assault claims to the police.

The police said Gray's wife had multiple visible injuries on her body and was even strangled at some point.

When the police arrived at Grey's residence, the actor refused to surrender to the police and barricaded himself inside the house.

He eventually surrendered himself to the police and was arrested and taken to the police station.

Gray rose to fame in 2015 when he played Hakeem Lyon in the popular Fox drama series 'Empire.'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

FG looking for 108 airline passengers who violated COVID-19 quarantine protocol