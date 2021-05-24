'Empire' actor Bryshere Gray pleads guilty to domestic violence, to spend 10 days in jail

According to TMZ, Gray pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and, as part of his plea agreement, the movie star is to serve 10 days in jail and 3 years in probation.

The movie star is expected to stay off illegal drugs during his probation and will need a written approval from police before associating with anyone who has a criminal record.

The movie star was arrested on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a standoff with the police.

The incident began at about 10.15 pm when police were called to a Circle K gas station in Goodyear to help a woman.

According to the report, Gray's wife had flagged down a passerby at the gas station and requested for help.

She then reported the assault claims to the police.

The police said Gray's wife had multiple visible injuries on her body and was even strangled at some point.

When the police arrived at Grey's residence, the actor refused to surrender to the police and barricaded himself inside the house.

He eventually surrendered himself to the police and was arrested and taken to the police station.