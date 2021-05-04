Eedris Abdulkareem reignites feud with Timaya, calls him an ingrate

The music star slammed Timaya via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, while reacting to comments made by fans, who called out Timaya for disrespecting him.

"An ingrate is an ingrate ignore him.. 😁😁😁," he captioned the posts.

This is coming almost 4 years after the two had a messy fight on social media.

It would be recalled that in 2017, Timaya called Eedris a 'dirty Igbo smoker.'

The 'Plantain Seller' music star slammed Eedris for not recognizing him when he was his backup, artist.

He talked about how he used his own money to pay for his transportation to perform with him back in the days.

Pulse Nigeria

This was in retaliation for the comments credited to Eedris during an interview.