RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eedris Abdulkareem reignites feud with Timaya, calls him an ingrate

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Timaya and Eedris have been at each other's throat for years now.

Nigerian music stars Eedris Abdulkareem and Timaya [Instagram/EedrisAbdulkareem] [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has reignited his age-long feud with reggae dancehall king, Timaya.

Recommended articles

The music star slammed Timaya via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, while reacting to comments made by fans, who called out Timaya for disrespecting him.

"An ingrate is an ingrate ignore him.. 😁😁😁," he captioned the posts.

This is coming almost 4 years after the two had a messy fight on social media.

It would be recalled that in 2017, Timaya called Eedris a 'dirty Igbo smoker.'

The 'Plantain Seller' music star slammed Eedris for not recognizing him when he was his backup, artist.

He talked about how he used his own money to pay for his transportation to perform with him back in the days.

Timaya - Gratitude. (DM Records)
Timaya - Gratitude. (DM Records) Pulse Nigeria

This was in retaliation for the comments credited to Eedris during an interview.

While granting an interview with Goldmyne TV, in September 2017, Eedris Abdulkareem lashed out at some musicians including Dbanj, 2Face, Davido and Timaya who he called an ingrate for not going back to their roots.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu; recovers cocaine, drugged cakes