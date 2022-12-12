Eedris Abdulkareem praises his wife for donating a kidney to him on their anniversary

The rapper, who received a kidney from his wife, says he will be eternally grateful to her for providing him the opportunity to live a normal life.

In his words, ”Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkareem, when my life is saved due to your precious gift, there is no words to express my gratitude. Please know I will always cherish the gift and be grateful forever . I will never be able to tell you all the feelings that I have for you, but I want you to know how grateful I am for the chance you have given me to continue living a normal, productive life. Words can’t begin to describe how grateful I am to you. I have grown to appreciate life and I do not take it for granted."

Abdulkareem goes on to say that God has been the foundation of their marriage for the past 18 years as he and his wife have experienced victories, setbacks, joy, and sadness together.

"Lord, we praise your holy name for watching over us for the past 18 years we have been married," he states. "In that time, we have shared each other’s happiness, celebrations, triumphs, accomplishments, losses, sorrows, and laughter. Your grace has led us through every challenge that life has brought, and we can never forget how your unending love has been the cornerstone of our marriage. Today, we look forward to many more years of love and happiness. We pray for blessings such that even the generations that come after us will testify that you indeed blessed our marriage. Amen! Happy Wedding Anniversary my love."

Concluding his long message, the singer and performer writes: "Ya Allah, you have kept us together for these many years. Your infinite grace, goodness, mercy, and protection have always been a part of our union . We pray that your power and grace will preserve our marriage and guide us in the direction you desire. We pray that you will always look upon our marriage and children with favour and that everything good shall follow us all the days of our lives. We are eternally thankful for the gift of life . Amin Yarabi!!”

The 'Nigeria Jaga Jaga' crooner was diagnosed with kidney failure earlier in the year, according to his friend and colleague Myke Pam.

He had gone through dialysis and was scheduled for a kidney transplant to be done at the end of July.