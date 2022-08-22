Details: Sometime last month, it was reported that Eedris was suffering from a kidney ailment that required surgery. The veteran rapper solicited support and prayers from well-meaning Nigerians to fund his kidney transplant surgery.
Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery
News emerging from the camp of veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem states that the kidney surgery he recently underwent was a success.
Celebrities such as M.I Abaga amplified the call for support as individuals in the music industry pull resources together to support one of their own.
The news of the successful surgery comes after Eedris underwent a kidney transplant where his wife was the donor. The information released by his camp states that the musician and his wife are healthy and recuperating.
