RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Adeayo Adebiyi

News emerging from the camp of veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem states that the kidney surgery he recently underwent was a success.

Eedris Abdulkareem
Eedris Abdulkareem

Details: Sometime last month, it was reported that Eedris was suffering from a kidney ailment that required surgery. The veteran rapper solicited support and prayers from well-meaning Nigerians to fund his kidney transplant surgery.

Recommended articles

Celebrities such as M.I Abaga amplified the call for support as individuals in the music industry pull resources together to support one of their own.

The news of the successful surgery comes after Eedris underwent a kidney transplant where his wife was the donor. The information released by his camp states that the musician and his wife are healthy and recuperating.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

Afrima fetes Jurors, celebrates Patron Bisi Onasanya at 61

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Diana get in first fight as houses merge

BBNaija 7: Kess, Pharmsavi have been evicted

BBNaija 7: Kess, Pharmsavi have been evicted

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Dayzee & DJ Shawn: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Dayzee & DJ Shawn: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

Trending

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

Nigerians reacts to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Nigerians react to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Annie Idibia reacts to reports of husband impregnating a banker

Nollywood actors Chioma Okoye and Oma Nnadi [Instagram/ChiomaOkoye] [Instagram/OmaNnadi]

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague