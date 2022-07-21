Eedris Abdulkareem thanks fans for support, shares GoFundMe account for medical bills

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the music star shared details of his GoFundMe account which was created to aid his medical bills.

"This is your brother and comrade Eedris Abdulkareem of "Nigeria Jaga Jaga" fame. Firstly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to you all for the unalloyed love and care you have shown me since this sad news broke. I sincerely appreciate and love you all for this outpouring of genuine love and care," he wrote.

"However, based on the requests I have been receiving on the need for gofundme activities, I want to assure everyone that the activity is now on. Just click on my Instagram website for the gofundme link."

Abdulkareem revealed that he is only waiting for the doctors to summon him for the surgery.

"I am feeling better, strong and agile in body and soul, while awaiting the doctors' summons for the surgery procedures scheduled for any time from now. Prayers, faith and staunch belief in God's awesome works drive me. Lakreem Management," he added.

"May the Blessings of God continue to abide with you all and your respective households...Amen Blessings."

The veteran rapper announced a few weeks ago that he was battling kidney failure.

"The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria," part of the statement released by his management read.

It also revealed that a family member agreed to donate a kidney to the music star.

Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem, is a Nigerian hip hop, R n B and Afrobeat artist, songwriter and singer.

He was the lead rapper of the defunct Nigerian hip-hop boy band The Remedies.