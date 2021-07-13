Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s emotional tribute to Sound Sultan on Rubbin Minds is a must watch

One of Nigeria’s most talented singers of his time, Sound Sultan, died on Sunday in the United States after a battle with cancer. He was just 44 and has been laid to rest.

Ebuka is a close friend of the late singer and fought back the tears in his emotional tribute to the singer.

The TV personality recalled the first time he watched Sound Sultan perform in 2003 at the French Cultural Centre and how they became friends.

They were neighbours for several years, attended family events together and worked out at the same gym for three years.

“I dare you to go anywhere to find out anything negative about Sound Sultan,” Ebuka said, fighting back the tears.

"When we say good nice things when people pass away....but this time everything being said about him is beyond the truth.

“An absolutely amazing human being, nice guy, warm soul.”