Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan who asked him to be her rich baby daddy

According to People Magazine, this happened during his It's All a Blur Tour with J. Cole at the Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a now-viral video from the concert, Drake spotted the signboard held by the pregnant woman in the front row, asking him to be her rich baby daddy. This wordings hinted at his hit song Rich Baby Daddy which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

After spotting her he said, “She's got a sign that says I'm five months pregnant, can you be my rich baby daddy?'.Well, first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to."

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake voiced his intention to get the pregnant fan out of the crowded mosh pit for her safety.

He said, "First of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s,” he told the fan. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around. Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama."