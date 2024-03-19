ADVERTISEMENT
Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan who asked him to be her rich baby daddy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He said he'd love to be her rich baby daddy and then proceeded to make her a rich baby mama.

Drake also upgraded the fan's seat
Drake also upgraded the fan's seat

According to People Magazine, this happened during his It's All a Blur Tour with J. Cole at the Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a now-viral video from the concert, Drake spotted the signboard held by the pregnant woman in the front row, asking him to be her rich baby daddy. This wordings hinted at his hit song Rich Baby Daddy which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

After spotting her he said, “She's got a sign that says I'm five months pregnant, can you be my rich baby daddy?'.Well, first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to."

Drake voiced his intention to get the pregnant fan out of the crowded mosh pit for her safety.

He said, "First of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s,” he told the fan. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around. Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama."

Drake also recently became the second artist to have 15 songs across 1 billion streams, after Justin Bieber, after No Guidance his collaboration with Chris Brown surpassed a billion streams.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

