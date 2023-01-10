ADVERTISEMENT
Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Babatunde Lawal

He said he doesn't want a troublemaker because they always make issues degenerate into other things.

Quidax X Don Jazzy
Quidax X Don Jazzy

Music executive and ace producer Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has shared his interesting perspectives about his personal life and marriage.

The Mavin boss had an interesting time on Nedu's podcast "The Honest Bunch" as he talked about relationships and his love life.

Jazzy confessed that he cannot process the idea of having to stay with one woman for the rest of his life. According to him, this might change in the future when he finds the woman he loves.

He said in parts, "I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person, every other person should go to hell. As of now, in my life, maybe when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, I will then say, every other person is fucked, and this is who I like."

He also explained why he believes marriage has been made out to be a poverty alleviation scheme, which he believes should not be the case.

Speaking on the kind of woman he wants, Don Jazzy highlighted that he wants a woman who is kind, understanding, and not a troublemaker.

In 2021, Jazzy, who has succeeded in keeping his marital life away from the prying eyes of the public, posted his wedding pictures on Instagram and said he was married to Michelle Jackson, but the marriage crashed because he made music his priority.

The Mavin boss said he is still in love with my music and wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again with the same mistakes.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.
