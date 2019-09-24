Don Jazzy thinks the allocation for the National Assembly in Nigeria is ludicrous.

The music mogul made this known on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, while reacting to a post shared on Twitter by a popular statistics page, BudgITng. They had shared a post about the large disparity between the National Assembly budget and that of the education ministry.

"Thanks @BudgITngThere are 469 legislative seats in the National Assembly. Can someone make me understand why these legislators need many aides to work for them and why they should be on the govt's payroll? How long should we continue spending on inessentials? #Voiceofthedon," Don Jazzy tweeted.

It didn't end there as he went on to troll the federal government over its failure in the to improve the educational system because of the position of Nigerian universities in rankings of top schools in Africa.

"That's the reason why Nigerian universities are not even amongst Africa top 10. Our giant of Africa na mouth," he added.

Don Jazzy joins the list of celebrities who become very vocal about the attitude of the government towards its responsibilities.

Even though he is a newbie on this list, we know for sure that these tweets are going to spark off conversations on social media.

"There is nothing to be happy about, Nigeria is a mess,"- Yul Edochie laments

The actor turned politician made his frustrations known via his Twitter page on October 1, 2018, which we all know, is Independence Day.

"Can't wish anybody a Happy Independence day, there's nothing to be happy about. Nigeria is in a mess. The masses, the youths are unhappy. Poverty, hunger, joblessness, killings still prevail. Government listen to the cry of the people. Power is nothing if ur people are unhappy," he tweeted.

He went to advise the government and people to try something different as the way things are done at the moment isn't working. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

