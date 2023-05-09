DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Phongolo, who is also an actress and club DJ, reported the incident to the police and gave a statement at the Sandton police station. She claimed that the assault took place after she confronted Maphorisa regarding their previous night's argument.

"He became aggressive and started to punch me with his fists on my chest. He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck," Phongolo said in her statement

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

During the altercation, Phongolo also alleged that Maphorisa took her phone but returned it later. After that, she contacted her manager, who accompanied her to the police station to file a case of domestic abuse against Maphorisa.

The DJ is set to appear in Randburg Magistrate's Court, charged with assault. The incident has caused outrage on social media, with many demanding justice. In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) urged victims of domestic abuse to come forward and report cases to the police.

"We condemn all forms of violence against women and children, and we encourage victims to come forward and report these cases to the police. We will do everything in our power to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice," the statement read.