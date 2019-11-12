DJ Cuppy celebrated her birthday on Monday, November 11, 2019, and the gifts didn't just come in millions but billions.

The disc jockey took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 11, 2019, where she shared the big news. According to Cuppy, this was the best birthday gift she has ever received.

"BEST Birthday Present! The #CuppyGoldGala was such a success! ✨ The @CuppyFoundation raised over 5.1 billion Naira to help Nigerian children! 👏🏾🙌🏾 #CuppyDay," she wrote.

Just so you know, DJ Cuppy's N5.1.B cash gift will b geared towards her foundation which is aimed at helping Nigerian children.

DJ Cuppy through her foundation has been able to reach out to a lot of Nigerian kids. Back in 2018, she was made an ambassador to the Save The Children, UK.

"So proud to be announced as the newest Ambassador of @SaveChildrenUK and also to join as a member of the African Advisory Board! Looking forward to working around the continent to save children’s lives... #CuppyCares," she tweeted.

DJ Cuppy's latest achievement isn't coming as a surprise because she is well known for her benevolent heart. She has impacted a lot in society by giving back and helping people in need. Recall that at the beginning of 2018, the disc jockey announced that she was sending ten people on a full scholarship through university, a promise she has actually accomplished.