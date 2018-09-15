Dele Momodu reacts to claims that EFCC froze Davido's account

news

Ovation magazine publisher, Dele Momodu has reacted to the claims that Davido's account was frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a tweet on Saturday, September 15, 2018, around 2:52AM, Momodu took to his Twitter to say he refuses to believe the claims.

He went ahead God would save Nigeria if the allegation was found to be true.

He wrote, "I refuse to believe that anyone, in the name of politics, would freeze the bank accounts of a hardworking family THE ADELEKEs including that of this young icon DAVIDO who has done our country very proud... God save our dear beloved nation... I pray it is fake news..."

Davido's account allegedly frozen by EFCC

There are allegations that one of the bank accounts of Davido has been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The allegation was made by a Twitter account belonging to @PDP_2019 on Friday, September 14, 2018.

In the tweet, the account alleged that the EFCC froze seven different bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family and which includes Davido, his billionaire dad, Dr Deji Adeleke and the Osun state governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.