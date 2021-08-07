Kehinde is the daughter of the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniels while Debola is seasoned media executive.

After the couple took their vows, a beautiful reception was held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The wedding ceremony was attended by who is who in the entertainment industry.

Among those who showed up to celebrate with the latest celebrity couple in town were Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bovi, Banky W, Noble Igwe, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Kaffy, Lala Akintoju, Omawumi, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor and a host of others.

Other top dignitaries who graced the occasion were the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo, the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience.

