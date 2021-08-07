RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Media personality Debola Williams weds Kehinde Daniels in Lagos

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kehinde Daniels is the daughter of the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniels.

Debola Williams and his bride Kehinde Daniels with their bridal train [PULSE]

One of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2021 took place on Saturday, August 7, where media executive Debola Williams walked down the aisle with Kehinde Daniels.

Kehinde is the daughter of the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniels while Debola is seasoned media executive.

After the couple took their vows, a beautiful reception was held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

The wedding ceremony was attended by who is who in the entertainment industry.

www.instagram.com

Among those who showed up to celebrate with the latest celebrity couple in town were Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bovi, Banky W, Noble Igwe, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Kaffy, Lala Akintoju, Omawumi, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor and a host of others.

www.instagram.com

Other top dignitaries who graced the occasion were the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo, the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience.

The couple with the vice president of Nigeria Yemi Osibanjo
The couple with the vice president of Nigeria Yemi Osibanjo Pulse Nigeria
Vice president Yemi Osibanjo and the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience
Vice president Yemi Osibanjo and the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that Debo proposed to Kehinde in November 2020.

