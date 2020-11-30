Nigerian media personality Debola Williams has proposed to his girlfriend, Kehinde.

The popular entrepreneur popped the question in the presence of close friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

His proposal was followed by fireworks and a loud ovation from friends present at the private ceremony.

His soon to be wife, Kehinde, could not hide her joy as she showed off her ring amid cheers from friends.

Congratulations to Williams and Kehinde from all of us at Pulse.

Williams is a Nigeria Media Entrepreneur, Journalist, Political Activist, and Motivational Speaker.