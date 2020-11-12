Nigeria music star D'banj has gotten dilivery of a Rolls Royce Wraith according to a new clip on social media.

Videos of the singer's customised car have flooded social media.

It is not clear what model of the pricey car the music star got but according to NaijaAuto.com, a Rolls Royce Wraith goes for between N100M - N180M depending on the design.

While American cars website, Edmunds, says the least-expensive 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith goes for about $330,000 (N127M).

This is not the first time D'banj will be acquiring a Rolls Royce.

Recall in 2019, the music star got a Rolls-Royce Phantom V111 to celebrate his birthday.