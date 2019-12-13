Dayo Amusa wants all those who are spreading rumours that she has gotten married and pregnant to desist from it.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 12, 2019, where she shared video debunking the rumours. She went on to caption the video with a quote where she cleared the air about her marital status.

"Rumors that am getting married 👰 & pregnant 🤰Yea! I am married to myself now “still single” and pregnant with fulfillment. Eyin elenu mari mawii, eyin life analyst, womb watchers, ati gbo yin. Ese ooo 🙇🏼‍♀️Note: I know some genuinely wish me that joy of matrimony, don’t worry, it will happen but I will get married when I meet a man who’s capable & man enough to deal with a complicated and imperfect me 😜 Before then! #Ayemi #Mylife Good vibes only," she wrote.

It is not clear who started the rumours of Dayo Amusa's pregnancy and alleged marriage but with this latest video, she has been able to put to rest the story.

A year ago, Dayo Amusa celebrated her birthday in style as she held a slumber party with her close friends. She had earlier shared some really beautiful photos on Instagram.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 20, 2018, where she shared some photos. Dayo who apparently was excited captioned one of the photos with a quote.

"I’m going to do something really fun and cool today because it’s my birthday. Thank you, God, for blessing me with another year of life. #MillionShadesOfTAO #DAYOAMUSA #MAUNAMI #TAO."

Born to a family of five, Dayo Amusa grew up in Surulere Lagos, Nigeria along with her mother Mrs Abiola Amusa and her father Mr Kolawole Rasheed Amusa. Her acting kicked off in Nollywood in 2002 as an actress. In 2006, she ventured into movie production and within a short spate of her incursion into the Yoruba sector of Nollywood she has made a positive statement. Although Amusa acts mostly in Yoruba language films of Nollywood, she has also acted in English language films.